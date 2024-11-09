WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.97 and last traded at $97.97, with a volume of 1648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.53.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.