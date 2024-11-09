Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.98%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

