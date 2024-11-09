Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $28.50 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 26.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.15 and a 200 day moving average of $179.35.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

