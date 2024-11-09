Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,002,000 after buying an additional 98,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $316.30 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $234.01 and a 12-month high of $320.45. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

