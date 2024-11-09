Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSM opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.92.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

