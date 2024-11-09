Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.830-1.930 EPS.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

WMB opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

