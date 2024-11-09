Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.48 per share, with a total value of C$104,800.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

WCP opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.29. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.61.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

