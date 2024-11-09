Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.48 per share, with a total value of C$104,800.00.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 2.1 %
WCP opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.29. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 58.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on WCP
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.