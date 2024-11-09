Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,621,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

WPM stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Stifel Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

