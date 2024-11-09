Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $85.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -105.23 and a beta of 1.76. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $414.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.95 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,232,321.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

