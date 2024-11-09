Wells Fargo & Company Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $750.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $750.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUBS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.96.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $11.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $656.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,530. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,432.06, a PEG ratio of 7,948.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $535.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,711,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in HubSpot by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.