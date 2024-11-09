Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

