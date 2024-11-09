Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.46.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,271.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total value of $267,318.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Ferguson by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.