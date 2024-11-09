WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Ventum Financial reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

Shares of WELL traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.34. 4,124,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,503. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.33.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

