WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Ventum Financial reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
