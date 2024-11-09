Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.05.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

