Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BROS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $47.18 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,810,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $224,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $57,435,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 846.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,370 shares during the period. Finally, Joho Capital LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,511 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.