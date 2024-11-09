Wealth Quarterback LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 956.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 86,378 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 452,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.