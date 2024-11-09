Wealth Quarterback LLC Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,603,000 after acquiring an additional 161,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 94.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 517,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 986,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 132,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 78.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.