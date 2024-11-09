Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 113 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

