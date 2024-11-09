Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.0 million-$934.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.2 million. Waystar also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of Waystar stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.62. 2,218,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,283. Waystar has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAY

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.