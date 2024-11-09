Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Issues Earnings Results

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Waystar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Waystar stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. 2,218,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Waystar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.