Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DEO opened at $120.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.49. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

