Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $30.88 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $828.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $783.57 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,021.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,036.38.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,092.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

