Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 1,792 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

