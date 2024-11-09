Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $9.02. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 15,441,142 shares traded.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,855,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,165,000 after purchasing an additional 235,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,869 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,654,000 after acquiring an additional 100,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,542,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,913 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.