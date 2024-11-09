Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. 52,663,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,571,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

