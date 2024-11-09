Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 65714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $561.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

