Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 65714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $561.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.