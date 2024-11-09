Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE VOR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 795,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,849. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.40.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

