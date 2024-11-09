VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Issues Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 91.90% and a return on equity of 103.79%.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VOC Energy Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 114,496 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.