Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 49126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 591.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

