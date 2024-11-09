Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Takes Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LINE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Lineage in the third quarter worth $3,582,000.

Get Lineage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LINE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Lineage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Lineage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.94 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Lineage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.