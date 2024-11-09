Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 2.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.63% of Euronet Worldwide worth $28,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 41,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after buying an additional 96,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

Shares of EEFT opened at $101.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

