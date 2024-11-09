Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LW opened at $81.20 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.