Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Option Care Health accounts for 2.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.66% of Option Care Health worth $35,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

