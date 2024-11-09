Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $30.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $30,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,179,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

DFIV stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

