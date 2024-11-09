Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $95,882,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $354.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.
HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.
HCA Healthcare Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
