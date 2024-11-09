Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $750.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vertex Energy by 79.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

