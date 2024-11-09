Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,260 shares during the period. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Verra Mobility worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 17.1% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 27.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

VRRM stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

