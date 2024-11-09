Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.