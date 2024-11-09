Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

