Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,698 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ur-Energy worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URG. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,023 shares during the period. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,141 shares during the period. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,000 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 517,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,625,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 241,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target (up from $1.90) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of URG opened at $1.19 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ur-Energy

In related news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $213,882.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares in the company, valued at $361,732.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $120,082.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,869 shares in the company, valued at $497,988.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $213,882.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,732.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,480 shares of company stock worth $726,708. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

