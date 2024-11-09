Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $276,000 Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 252,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $21,875,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,265. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,265. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $51,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,175.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $738,920. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

