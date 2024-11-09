Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Shares Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Veren were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,853,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter worth $125,920,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth $105,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,409,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veren in the second quarter valued at about $74,306,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren Price Performance

Shares of VRN opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. Veren Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Veren Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Veren in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRN

Veren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.