Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $195.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.63 and a 1-year high of $195.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

