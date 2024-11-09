Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,938 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $189.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.10. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

