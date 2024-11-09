Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $156.79 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

