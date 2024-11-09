Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 196.7% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,200 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AON by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,808,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $383.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $389.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.01. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

