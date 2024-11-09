Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,043 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

EEM opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.