Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 2,366 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $245,803.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,274,278.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $1,602,300.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $775,172.58.

On Friday, August 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $1,184,700.00.

PCVX stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,864. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCVX. Mizuho increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

