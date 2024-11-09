Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $398.21 and a 52 week high of $551.24. The company has a market cap of $498.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

