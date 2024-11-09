Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $541.84 and last traded at $541.28, with a volume of 674359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $530.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.37. The stock has a market cap of $498.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

